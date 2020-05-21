Zenobia Dewan
Dewan, Zenobia Age 88, passed away May 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Roman (Luba) Jerzewski, Bohdan (Lucyna) Jerzewski and stepmother of John (Sue) Dewan, Maryan (Mike) Riley and Marge (Mohammad) Morra. Cherished grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 9. Dearest sister of Walter Siryj. Visitation Friday, 9:00 11:00 a.m. at Muzyka Funeral Home, 2157 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60622. Funeral Friday, 11:00 a.m. from Muzyka chapel to Sts. Volodymyr & Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church for an 11:30 a.m. Funeral Service. Interment St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery. Info: 773-278-7767. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Muzyka Funeral Home - Chicago
MAY
22
Funeral
11:00 AM
Muzyka Funeral Home - Chicago
MAY
22
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Sts. Volodymyr & Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 20, 2020
Always loved by family and friends.
Lyubov Lutska
Family
May 20, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Arkadiusz Jerzewski
May 19, 2020
May you rest in peace. Heaven will never be the same with you, John, my mother and father. With much love, Oksana, Fenton, Adrian and Tanya
Oksana Bihun
Family
