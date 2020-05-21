Dewan, Zenobia Age 88, passed away May 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Roman (Luba) Jerzewski, Bohdan (Lucyna) Jerzewski and stepmother of John (Sue) Dewan, Maryan (Mike) Riley and Marge (Mohammad) Morra. Cherished grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 9. Dearest sister of Walter Siryj. Visitation Friday, 9:00 11:00 a.m. at Muzyka Funeral Home, 2157 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60622. Funeral Friday, 11:00 a.m. from Muzyka chapel to Sts. Volodymyr & Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church for an 11:30 a.m. Funeral Service. Interment St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery. Info: 773-278-7767. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 21, 2020.