|
|
Wahnon, Zella Zella Wahnon nee Skolnik, age 83. Loving mother of Janice Wahnon. Cherished sister of Sydell (the late Dr. Harvey) Howitt and the late Walter (Giavanna) Skolnik. Aunt to Dr. James & Elena Howitt and Kimberly Howitt, Victor and Raquel Suarez, great aunt to Hailey, Amanda, Amy, Mia, Hayes and Everly. Service Tuesday, December 31st 12 Noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SHALVA, P.O Box 46375, Chicago, IL 60646, www.Shalvaonline.org or Israel Cancer Research Fund, www.ICRFonline.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 30, 2019