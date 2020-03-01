Home

Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
Wake
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Clement Church in Lincoln Park
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Clement Church
Zachary Perry Obituary
Perry, Zachary Edward Of Chicago, Illinois passed away on February 26, 2020 at age 31. He countered a 2014 leukemia diagnosis with courage and determination for more than six years. He was the husband of Molly (née Brewster); son of Martin and Barbara; brother of Rachel and Grace. A Lincoln Park native, Zach graduated from Near North Montessori and St. Ignatius College Prep, and received a B.A. in Communications from Creighton University. Zach spent five years as a producer at NBC Sports Chicago, during which time he also earned an M.B.A. from the Quinlan School of Business at Loyola University Chicago. A lifelong Chicagoan, Zach loved the Cubs, tacos, a good dive bar, the Pitchfork and Lollapalooza music festivals, and exploring the city by L, bike, and foot. He was also an excellent traveler who never let his illness keep him from seeing the world, touring Croatia, Spain, Québec, the U.K., France, Germany, and nearly every U.S. state, and more. A huge sports buff, Zach was a particular devotee of Tottenham Hotspur a fandom bred at the Globe Pub where, as a middle schooler, he'd arrive at 6 a.m. to watch Premier League soccer games live alongside middle-aged British expats. Above all, Zach will be remembered for his signature wit, warm and good-natured, which brightened every room he entered. He was consistently kind without seeking or expecting praise. Zach exercised unconditional love for his wife, Molly, the same way he recited sports statistics: with joy, abundance, and unwavering confidence. A wake will be held in the chapel at St. Clement Church, in Lincoln Park on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a funeral mass, also at St. Clement Church, at 10:30 a.m. on March 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider becoming a regular blood or platelet donor, or register as a stem cell donor at bethematch.org.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 1, 2020
