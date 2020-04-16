Steve and Julie,there are no words, only heartfelt and sincere condolences for you and your entire family during this tragedy. We are so sorry for your loss.
The Eisenbergs
Jackie and Marc
Leviton, Zach Age 16, cherished son of Julie Leviton and Steven Leviton; loving brother of Ryan (Jennifer) Leviton and Taylor (Philip) Tenca; thrilled uncle of Lucas John Leviton; forever loving grandson of Gravey and Poppy, and the late Ruth Greenfield; caring nephew of Wendy (David) Peck, Debbie (Paul) Cox, Ted (Ruth) Greenfield and Steve Fox; best bud of Sophie. Due to the current health crisis, services and interment will be private. Remembrances may be made to the charity of your choice. Info: Chesed v'Emet, Rudy Lerner, Funeral Director, 847-577-0856, www.chesedvemet.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 16, 2020.