Zach Leviton
Leviton, Zach Age 16, cherished son of Julie Leviton and Steven Leviton; loving brother of Ryan (Jennifer) Leviton and Taylor (Philip) Tenca; thrilled uncle of Lucas John Leviton; forever loving grandson of Gravey and Poppy, and the late Ruth Greenfield; caring nephew of Wendy (David) Peck, Debbie (Paul) Cox, Ted (Ruth) Greenfield and Steve Fox; best bud of Sophie. Due to the current health crisis, services and interment will be private. Remembrances may be made to the charity of your choice. Info: Chesed v'Emet, Rudy Lerner, Funeral Director, 847-577-0856, www.chesedvemet.com.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Chesed v'Emet, LLC
847-577-0856
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Steve and Julie,there are no words, only heartfelt and sincere condolences for you and your entire family during this tragedy. We are so sorry for your loss.

The Eisenbergs
Jackie and Marc
Jacquelyn Eisenberg
Our most heartfelt condolences at this difficult time. May Zach's memory forever be a blessing. Please stay healthy and safe.
David Singer
Julie, I'm so sorry to hear the news about Zach. My heart breaks for you. May his memory live on forever. My deepest condolences.

The Pollard's
Rachelle and Dylan
Rachelle Pollard
Zach my beautiful nephew who I have loved since your first day on earth, you shall be sorely missed and never forgotten; your cheerfulness, playfulness, kindness, willfulness and intelligence . We will cherish you and the joy you always gave us for the rest of eternity . Your memory is a blessing .
Ted Greenfield
I am at a complete loss for the right words to say. I'm completely shocked and devastated by this heartbreaking news of Zach. Knowing him when he was a little boy, he was always so kind and such a sweetheart. Always outside playing with my son Cade and the other neighborhood kids. My deepest, heartfelt sympathy to you Julie and Steve and to your families. Zach will forever be in our thoughts and forever in our hearts.
Much Love, Kerry & Cade Cohen
Kerry Cohen
Friend
Julie, I am so sorry to hear of Zach's passing. He was such a kind young man. Please know that Zach's MacArthur family is here for you.
Jodi Blitstein Hernandez
Julie, We are deeply sorry about Zach. Our hearts ache for you and your family. Zach will truly be missed by everyone he touched.
With sympathy,
The Trossman Family
Sheila Trossman
I didn't know Zach all that well, but he was always such a great person and so kind to everyone around him. We were in the same english classes freshman and sophomore year and once I had even helped him with an Ironman drawing for an AP Seminar project. He'll always be remembered by us, his classmates and friends, and his teachers, as a great kid with so much to offer. I'm so sorry.
Lexi Conejo
Zach was a great friend and person to have in class. Everyone will miss him. My deepest condolences.
Adrian Chmielewski
We send our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We wish you comfort and strength in your memories of Zach.
The Carlsons
Friend
Coach Dave Young
Our deepest condolences. We are so sorry for the untimely loss of such a great young man. Our hearts go out to you.
The Cassidys
Friend
