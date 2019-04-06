|
|
Balian, Yvonne (nee Konecci) Beloved wife of the late Jacques Balian; loving mother of Jackie (Edward "Ned") Stasch and Michael (Jennifer) Balian; dear grandmother of Roxanne Stasch; daughter of Ignatius and Ann (Domin) Konecki; sister of the late Dr. Eugene "Gene" (the late Hana) Konecci, the late Michele Christopher, the late Clare (the late Raymond "Ray") Denegri, Jerry (the late Shirley) Konecci and Earl (Lori) Konecki. Visitation Sunday from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Road. (8000 W.), Hickory Hills. Funeral Service Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home to St. Patricia Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Donations to (), or () would be appreciated. For info, 708-430-5700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 6, 2019