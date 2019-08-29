|
Adams, Yvonne Harriet Born May 9, 1936 in Ofahoma, Mississippi to Zeoria and Clarence Smith, died peacefully on August 22, 2019. A lifelong educator, she graduated from Ofahoma's Greenwood Chapel Elementary; Wesley Chapel High School; Rust College in Holly Springs, MS; and Governors State University in University Park, IL, where she earned two master's degrees. Married to her college sweetheart, James, in 1959, they raised three children, Myron, Maurice, and Katrina, in Chicago. She gave tirelessly of herself at Central Memorial Missionary Baptist Church; the West Side Youth Boosters; Introspect Youth Services; Iota Phi Lambda Sorority; Rust College Alumni of Chicago; and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boys and Girls Club, which will christen a literacy program in her name. After more than 30 years, she retired in 1997 as principal of Faraday Elementary School. She leaves to mourn her beloved husband and children, granddaughter and great-grandsons, devoted family members and friends. A Musical Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. and the Celebration of Life will be on Friday, August 30, 2019 (Wake 10:00 a.m, Funeral 11:00 a.m). Both will be held at Central Memorial MB Church, 249 N. Kedzie, Chicago, IL 60612. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in her honor to the Dr. Martin Luther King Boys& Girls Club, 2950 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL 60612.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 29, 2019