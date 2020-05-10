Yolanda O'Connor
O'Connor, Yolanda nee Zepeda, age 66, late of Mokena. Beloved wife of Ronald, Sr. Loving mother of Ronald (Karen) and Ryan (Mary). Grandmother to Ronnie, Anne, Colton, Holly. Dear aunt to Diane who comforted her to the end and many nieces and nephews. Cherished daughter of Luis and Rebecca Zepeda (nee Gonzalez), sister of Luis (Maria), the late Refugio (Julia), Jessie (Maria) Armando, Maria (Ernesto) Valencia, Rebecca, Carlos (Rebecca) Rafael (Leticia), sister-in-law to Daniel (Rita), Nancy (Ed) Camacho, Tom (Patti), Kevin (Florinetta), Beth (Ronald) Dudek, the late Donald, and Kathleen (Jim) Durkin. Due to the current world pandemic and state and local health mandates, services will be held in private. Please visit www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com to leave a note of remembrance on the Mrs. O'Connor's memorial tribute wall. Arrangements entrusted to Vandenberg Funeral Home, 708-479-1210. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
She was a wonderful person kind soul good to everyone thank you for being my friends love you always
Ann Horath
Friend
