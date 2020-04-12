|
Tworek, Yolanda Marie Yolanda Marie Tworek. née Fabian, née González, 1935 - 2020, of Harwood Heights; longtime resident of Skokie, IL; proud patriot and citizen of USA; passed away unexpectedly, the evening of March 19, 2020. Devoted and beloved wife of the late Donald J. Tworek. Loving mother of Valerie Fabian (Bryan Cindrich). Dear grandmother of Eli, Levi, and Reese. Dedicated Stepmother to Gail (Michael), William (Marie-Claire), Susan (Brian), James (Luisana), and Karen. Loyal Daughter, born to the late María Teresa Galindo and Jorge E. González. Fond Sister of Fernando (Loretta), Germán (Eva), Jorge E. (Margarita), Olimpo (Winifred), Luís (Angela), and the late Hector, Aura Evelia (Fred), Elizabeth, and Teresa. Cherished sister-in-law to Marilyn Podgorski (Raymond), Joanne Rasmussen, and Constance Kuzelka. Treasured aunt, godmother and friend of many. A natural born artist, with an impeccable eye and attention to detail, Yolanda infused creativity, finesse and style into every aspect of her life. Dancer, dressmaker couturier, cook extraordinaire, fellow of etiquette and grace, Yolanda's talents seasoned the fabric of our experiences, traditions and memories. Her nature forgiving and kind; her disposition selfless and generous; her intellect and instincts, sharp and intuitive; her work-ethic and productivity, tireless and surpassed by none. Her heart forever rendered and dedicated in the service of Love. Beloved by many and missed by all, Yolanda leaves behind: her graceful steps, innocent humor, and vigilant concern for the welfare of others. These are her eternal impressions left upon our hearts. Our world was splendidly illumined and forever blessed by the unique and sweet energy of Her Presence This was my mother: Yolanda's legacy. Services are private. Info at Haben Funeral Home: 847.673.6111. https://habenfuneral.com/obituary/yolanda-marie-tworek/
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 12, 2020