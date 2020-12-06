Alcauter, Yolanda
Age 50; Devoted wife of Eli (CFD); Loving mother of Isaly and God-mother of Logan; Cherished daughter of Aurelio and the late MariaElena Vinaja; Beloved sister, aunt and friend to many; Visitation Tuesday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Wednesday, 10:45 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge to St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL; Mass 12:00 noon; A live stream of the Mass is available by using this link: https://asimplestreaming.com/alcauter
;
Interment Private; For Funeral info: 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
