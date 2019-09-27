|
Tong, Dr. Yam Shun Age 70, of Oak Park; beloved husband of Cindy; loving father of San and Kevin Tong passed away on September 25, 2019, in Chicago. Dr. Tong was a practicing Obstetrician/Gynecologist at West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park. A Memorial gathering will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the Carleton Hotel in Oak Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Center for the Pacific Asian Family (CPAF), https://nurturingchange.org/ are appreciated. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 27, 2019