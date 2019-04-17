|
Friedman, Yale S. Yale S. Friedman, 80. Beloved husband of Annetta Friedman nee Goldberg. Loving father of Sara Friedman and Scott (Jill) Friedman. Proud grandfather of Lizzie and Sydney. Dear brother of David (Carol) Friedman and Rich Friedman. Service Wednesday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd. (at Niles Center Road) Skokie, Illinois. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah, 60 Revere Dr., Suite 800, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.hadassah.org or The of Illinois, 215 W. Illinois St., Suite 1c, Chicago, IL 60654, www.nkfi.org Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 17, 2019