Staunton, Winifred (nee Lally) Age 89, native of Srah, Tourmakeady, County Mayo, Ireland, longtime resident of Edison Park. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Staunton; loving mother of Kay (Kevin) Moran, Mary (Stuart) Anderson, Tricia (Tim) Travers, Michael (Eileen), Rita (Joe) McGovern, and John (Jean) Staunton; proud grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 24; dear sister of the late Mary (the late Mike) Moran, the late Nora (the late Sonny) Bourke, the late Bridget (the late Paddy) Walsh, the late John Lally, the late Patrick (Mary) Lally, the late Thomas Lally, and the late Philip (Mary and the late Maureen) Lally; loving aunt of Mickey (Noreen) Heneghan and many more here and in Ireland. The family wishes to thank the staff at Central Baptist Village for the loving care they provided. Visitation Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the M.J. Suerth Funeral Home, Peter Heneghan, Director, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 9:30 a.m. Prayers at funeral home to St. Juliana Church (Oketo and Touhy) for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Central Baptist Village, 4747 N. Canfield, Norridge, IL. 60706. For more information call 773-631-1240 or visit www.suerth.com.