Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
Winifred Foster
Winifred Foster

Winifred Foster Obituary
Foster, Winifred K. 74, of Park Ridge, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020. She was the loving mother of Abigail (Greg) Taylor; beloved grandmother to James Taylor, Brianna Taylor, and Greg Taylor Jr.; and caring friend and neighbor to many. Winifred was a features writer and reporter for Chicago area newspapers for over 20 years, most notably with the Chicago Sun-Times. She was a lover of music, animals, reading, television, and trivia. She was extremely proud of her Norwegian Heritage and most of all her loving family. Funeral services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Heifer International in her memory at www.heifer.org."
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 16, 2020
