Daniszewski, Wilma T. (nee Frejlich) Age 87, of Romeoville, IL., Thursday, February 14, 2019.Beloved wife of 52 years to John L. Daniszewski; cherished mother of Glenn (Susan) Kaminski, Laura (Orlando) Daniszewski, and Kristie (Alex) Daniszewski; loving grandmother to Katherine (Ross) Kaminski and Daniel (Shellie) Kaminski; dear great-grandmother to Olivia and Amelia Hammond; devoted sister to Renetta (Nick) Mady; and fond aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews.Preceded by her parents, Antoni and Julia (nee Kaminski) Frejlich; and her siblings, Steven (Ann) Frejlich, Henrietta (Frank) George, Katherine (Walter) Zimmerman, Francis (Harry) Pierczynski, Frieda (Leo) Swintek, Hilda (Stanley) Skrabacz, and Walter (Lorraine) Frejlich. Funeral servicesMonday, February 18, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. from the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet, to St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 129 S. Division Street, Plainfield, for Mass at 11:00 a.m.Interment, Resurrection Cemetery, Justice.VisitationSunday, February 17, 2019, 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the funeral home.Memorials to appreciated.For more information,(815) 741-5500or to view her complete obituary, visit her Memorial Tribute atwww.fredcdames.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 15, 2019