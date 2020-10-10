Newson, Willie Lee
Willie Lee Newson crossed over September 28 th at his South Side home after a long, fierce battle with leukemia. Willie was born in Lake Providence, Louisiana January 27 th 1946. His mother, Geraldine White, raised four daughters and Willie by herself subsistence farming. Young Willie assumed the yoke of "man of the house" at an early age. He learned the meaning of hard physical labor when others his age were playing ball or doing kid's chores. As a young adult and rather than apply for work in the local cotton gin mill, an uncle offered to carry him up to Chicago where jobs were plentiful and working people could prosper. Prosper he did. He became a proud member of the Chicago Laborers Union and eventually purchased the home he lived in the last 50 years of his life. He was forced to retire early after gout made construction work impossible. In retirement he loved to cook, garden and above all welcome his many friends. Willie's house was a refuge from the street where many, often younger brothers, could relax, watch a ball game – rejuvenate the spirit. He was The Mayor of Eberhart Street and a wise father figure to many. His loving grandfather, Pastor James Newson, though passing when Willie was still a youngster, was a primary role model. Willie is survived by four sisters: Mary Troxler, Easter Goods (Robert), Barbara Henderson, Gloria Chase (Willie Chase, Jr.), one half brother, James Newson, Jr., four nieces, five nephews and 18 great nephews and great-nieces including Candace Frazier, Registered Nurse and keeper of the family history. Willie's closest friend, Chris Fomby, stood by him, providing food, love and comfort until the end. Willie Newson, though unheralded, played a key role in the integration, support and promotion of the first Black organizers in the Chicago Carpenters Union. Once again, his home became a meeting place for these pioneer, Black organizers hired by the Union. Willie selflessly mentored, advised and provided crucial information and contacts to the new Organizers knowing how critical their success was to future opportunities for Black and Brown Union job applicants particularly. He asked for nothing in return. A deeply spiritual man, Willie told is sister Barbara on his deathbed that he saw "the basket" outside his window to carry him up. It was his chariot, swinging low, coming forth to carry him home. Rest in peace "Scroon" and may your memory be a blessing to all who loved you.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com