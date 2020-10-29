1/1
Willie L. Wells
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wells , Willie L.

Willie L. Wells, age 81, of Plainfield, IL passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. He was the husband of Janet for 58 years. They resided in Carillon, a senior community, for 21 years. Willie was an Electronic Engineer retiring from the Federal Aviation Administration after many years of service, he is also a Veteran serving US Air Force 1962 to 1966. From this marriage, there were two children: son Keith and daughter Tammy. He had 5 grandchildren who he was always very proud of. Due to Covid-19, there will only be a viewing on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W Renwick Road, Plainfield, IL 60544. Private Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. (www.Anderson-Goodale.com) (815) 577-5250

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Viewing
10:00 - 12:30 PM
Anderson Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Memorial Home
21131 W. Renwick Rd.
Crest Hill, IL 60403
(815) 577-5250
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved