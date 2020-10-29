Wells , Willie L.
Willie L. Wells, age 81, of Plainfield, IL passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. He was the husband of Janet for 58 years. They resided in Carillon, a senior community, for 21 years. Willie was an Electronic Engineer retiring from the Federal Aviation Administration after many years of service, he is also a Veteran serving US Air Force 1962 to 1966. From this marriage, there were two children: son Keith and daughter Tammy. He had 5 grandchildren who he was always very proud of. Due to Covid-19, there will only be a viewing on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W Renwick Road, Plainfield, IL 60544. Private Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. (www.Anderson-Goodale.com
) (815) 577-5250
