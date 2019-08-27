|
Dunavant, Willie "Bill" E. Age 75. Veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard. Beloved husband of 45 years to Katherine (nee Coriell). Loving father of Laura (Michael "Boo") D'Oronzo, Michelle (Richard) Beard and Theresa Dunavant. Dear grandfather of Nicolette (John) Pietryla, Michael D'Oronzo and Nathan Hill. Dearest brother of Carolyn Hunter. Fond nephew of Zelma Latham and uncle of Ronnie (Angela) and Woodrow Hunter, and also many nieces and nephews both in Chicago and Tennessee. Funeral chapel service at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave. (Corner of Lorel). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 27, 2019