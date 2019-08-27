Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Willie Dunavant


1943 - 2019
Willie Dunavant Obituary
Dunavant, Willie "Bill" E. Age 75. Veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard. Beloved husband of 45 years to Katherine (nee Coriell). Loving father of Laura (Michael "Boo") D'Oronzo, Michelle (Richard) Beard and Theresa Dunavant. Dear grandfather of Nicolette (John) Pietryla, Michael D'Oronzo and Nathan Hill. Dearest brother of Carolyn Hunter. Fond nephew of Zelma Latham and uncle of Ronnie (Angela) and Woodrow Hunter, and also many nieces and nephews both in Chicago and Tennessee. Funeral chapel service at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave. (Corner of Lorel). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 27, 2019
