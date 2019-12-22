|
|
Zalokar, William H. "Bill" Age 90, Beloved husband of the late Marilyn (nee Kovacic); Loving father of William (Claudia), Lynn (Shel) Robert (Colleen), and Lisa (Alex); dear brother of Milly and the late Betty (his twin); beloved grandfather to Christine, Michael (Danielle) and Asa and loving uncle to many nieces, nephews and dear friend to all, everywhere he went. Bill retired from the Chicago Park District after 36 years and also served in the Illinois National Guard. He was a proud member of the KSKJ and belonged to the Slovenian Cultural Center in Lemont. Bill loved people, Chicago, his Slovenian heritage and music. He was a faithful member of St. George Church. He was active until the very end, loving his community at the Tinley Rec Centre. He will be deeply missed but his bright spirit will remain an inspiration. Visitation Sunday, 2-8 p.m. at the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60477. Funeral Monday, 9:30 a.m. proceeding from the funeral home to St. George Church, 6707 W. 175th St., Tinley Park, IL; Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. (708) 614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 22, 2019