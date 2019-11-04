|
|
Wright, William "Bill" Age 76, of Brookfield, formerly of Palos Park, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on November 1, 2019. He is loved, and will be dearly missed by his son, Kevin, and granddaughter, Moira. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Jane, and his sister, Patricia. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 5, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, November 6, from 10:30 a.m. to time of Service 11:00 a.m. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Interment at Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook, IL. Information: 708.485.2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 4, 2019