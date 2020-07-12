Of course Bill had a pensive side, but more often I think of him bursting like a firecracker into laughter, his arms flying out to give you a hug to counteract (or perhaps teasingly emphasize!) whatever wild remark he just made. From dark irony to glee: such a range of qualities and opinions and stories, all packed into one wonderful person.



My memories of Bill go back to high school days; White Castle outings (yikes!), Bill charming any and all resident moms at parties, his enlarging and interweaving stories, listening with a lot of heart, holding his own hurts gently. I'm not ready to say goodbye. But I send out my admiration and thanks for your friendship to wherever you may be, Bill.

Teresa Mueller

Friend