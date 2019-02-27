Twohig, Jr., William "Bill" Richard Age66, of Plainfield, IL. Devoted husband of Bonnie and father to Katie. Passed away at his home on February 25, 2019, after a brave battle with liver cancer. Bill was born June 9, 1952, the eldest son of Mary Therese (nee Nevins) Twohig and the late William Richard Twohig, Sr. Bill is survived by his loving wife Bonnie Mudd Twohig of Plainfield; daughter Katharine Mudd (Jennifer Fife) of Rochelle; mother Mary Therese (nee Nevins) Twohig of Chicago; two younger brothers, Jim Twohig of Chicago and Tom Twohig of Romeoville; one aunt, Patricia (Jack) Mulvihill of Oak Lawn; and his beloved hound dog Buster Brown; Bill also leaves behind a host of loving friends. Besides his father, Bill was preceded in death by three uncles, Br. Herbert Lewis FSC (Michael J. Twohig, Jr.), Robert Twohig, and Fr. Eugene Nevins, SJ; and two aunts, Alice Nevins and Mary Frances Twohig. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 2220 Lisson Rd., Naperville, with Father Scott Huggins officiating. Interment will follow at Risen Lord Cemetery, Oswego. A funeral luncheon will follow in the lower level of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary