Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
630-922-9630
Resources
More Obituaries for William Twohig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Twohig Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Twohig Jr. Obituary
Twohig, Jr., William "Bill" Richard Age66, of Plainfield, IL. Devoted husband of Bonnie and father to Katie. Passed away at his home on February 25, 2019, after a brave battle with liver cancer. Bill was born June 9, 1952, the eldest son of Mary Therese (nee Nevins) Twohig and the late William Richard Twohig, Sr. Bill is survived by his loving wife Bonnie Mudd Twohig of Plainfield; daughter Katharine Mudd (Jennifer Fife) of Rochelle; mother Mary Therese (nee Nevins) Twohig of Chicago; two younger brothers, Jim Twohig of Chicago and Tom Twohig of Romeoville; one aunt, Patricia (Jack) Mulvihill of Oak Lawn; and his beloved hound dog Buster Brown; Bill also leaves behind a host of loving friends. Besides his father, Bill was preceded in death by three uncles, Br. Herbert Lewis FSC (Michael J. Twohig, Jr.), Robert Twohig, and Fr. Eugene Nevins, SJ; and two aunts, Alice Nevins and Mary Frances Twohig. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 2220 Lisson Rd., Naperville, with Father Scott Huggins officiating. Interment will follow at Risen Lord Cemetery, Oswego. A funeral luncheon will follow in the lower level of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
Download Now