Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue
Franklin Park, IL 60131
(847) 678-1950
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue
Franklin Park, IL 60131
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Hubert Church
729 Grand Canyon St.
Hoffman Estates, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hubert Church
729 Grand Canyon St.
Hoffman Estate, IL
View Map
William Thomas Sr. Obituary
Thomas, Sr., William J. Beloved husband of the late Sylvia; loving father of Diane (Don) Weaver, the late Eileen Batholomeus, William (the late Anita), Michael (Carmen), Edward (Amy) and Robert; dearest grandfather and great-grandfather of many; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. World War II Army veteran who fought in the Pacific Theater. Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home, 9568 Belmont Ave., Franklin Park. Funeral Monday St. Hubert Church, 729 Grand Canyon St., Hoffman Estates, lying in state from 10:00 a.m. to time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Strasburg, ND. For info, 847-678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 23, 2019
