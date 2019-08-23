|
Thomas, Sr., William J. Beloved husband of the late Sylvia; loving father of Diane (Don) Weaver, the late Eileen Batholomeus, William (the late Anita), Michael (Carmen), Edward (Amy) and Robert; dearest grandfather and great-grandfather of many; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. World War II Army veteran who fought in the Pacific Theater. Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home, 9568 Belmont Ave., Franklin Park. Funeral Monday St. Hubert Church, 729 Grand Canyon St., Hoffman Estates, lying in state from 10:00 a.m. to time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Strasburg, ND. For info, 847-678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 23, 2019