|
|
Savage, William F. Army Veteran, beloved husband of the late Marilyn (nee Cullen); loving father of Scott (Kathy), Gregg (Jennifer) and the late William. J. Savage; devoted grandfather of Andrew, Michael, Matthew, David, Samantha, Katherine and the late Christopher; dearest brother of the late John Savage; cherished brother-in-law of Leticia Savage; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. William was the former owner of State Farm Insurance in Willow Springs. Visitation Wednesday 9:00 a.m. until time of Prayers 11:45 a.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487. Interment with Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Funeral info, (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 1, 2019