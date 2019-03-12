Home

William Ryan
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Committal
Following Services
All Saints Cemetery
Ryan Jr., William P. Veteran Vietnam War, retired C.P.D. Beloved son of the late William Sr. and Patricia (nee Broderick); loving brother of Kathleen Croft and the late Susan Walker, Patricia Gillen, and Michael Ryan; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews; devoted step father of Athena, Ron Jr., and Kelly; loving grandfather of many. Visitation Friday, March 15, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Malec and Sons Funeral Home, 6000 N. Milwaukee Ave. Funeral service Saturday, March 16, 2019, beginning with prayers at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. and processing to All Saints Cemetery for a committal service and entombment. (773) 774-4100. MalecandSonsFH.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 12, 2019
