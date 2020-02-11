|
Rook, William E. Age 87 passed peacefully into eternal life February 8, 2020. Beloved son of the late William and Catherine nee Murray. Retired member of Carpenters Union Local # 1027 for over 50 years, and became the # 1 draftsman at Woodwork Corporation of America. Devoted husband of the late Joy, nee Bohnsak, and the late Julie, nee Rusco. Loving father of 13 children, William E. Jr. (Maggie), Thomas (Marion) Swiontek, John (Cathy), Patrick (Francesca), Cathy, Michael (Maria) Swiontek, Linda Badagliacco, Anne (Tom) Badagliacco, Marilyn (Mark) Crusing, Sharon (Stephen) Rook, Joy (Allen) Cunningham, and the late Kenneth and Carol; fond uncle of 54 nieces and nephews; cherished grandfather of 21, and great grandfather of 18; beloved brother of Thomas (Denise), Alma Jean and the late (Gerald) Pettit, Joseph (Karolyn); and the late Robert (Lorrie), the late Marie and the late (Frank) Andrejasich, the late James (Sylvia), the late David and the late (Mae). Bill worked tirelessly to nurture his family, working 2 jobs for many years. He leaned on his strong religious beliefs to get him through the tough losses in his life. Bill enjoyed singing around the house, traveling, coaching football, and family picnics. But most of all he loved watching his large family grow. Visitation Wednesday, February 12th, from 3-9 P.M. Funeral Thursday, February 13th, 9:15 A.M. from the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church for a 10 A.M. Mass. Interment Saint Casimir Cemetery. Please omit flowers, contributions to Journey Care Hospice would be appreciated. 708 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 11, 2020