Richey, William L. In Loving Memory of William L. Richey, age 81, passed away April 3, 2020. Married 61 years to Helen (Chodacki) Richey. Loving father of Michael (Diana) Richey, Robbin (Roger) Luecke, Bill (Sandie) Richey and Tammy (Randy) Mueller. Beloved Papa of 14 Grandchildren and 17 Great-Grandchildren (We love and will miss the best Papa ever). Brother to Travis (the late Ginger) Chapman, Ray (Louise) Chapman, and the late Jake Chapman. Brother-in-law to Frank (the late Marian) Chodacki, Barbara (the late Bob) Vainisi, Rita (the late George) Grivakis, Sandra (the late Rich) Hart, Roberta (Bob) Jankowski, Elizabeth (the late Ron) Sucharzewski and Robert Chodacki. Many nieces and nephews. Retired from USF Holland. Memorial to be held at a future date.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 10, 2020