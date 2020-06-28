William R. Sharp
Sharp, William R.

Age 94. U.S. Army/Air Corps Veteran WWII. Beloved husband of the late Jayne nee Mellies; loving father of the late Robert E. McGuire (Lt. O.F.F.D.); proud grandfather of Patricia Jayne McGuire and Kathleen Mary (Drew) Depre; great-grandfather of seven; great-greatgrandfather of five; dear brother of the late Clara Downey longtime companion of Diane Cook; dearest father-in-law of Patricia Dean. Visitation Monday 10:00 a.m. until time of services 1:00 p.m. at The Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Member of Chicago Fireman's Post #667 and member of Local #2 Chicago Firefighters. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
JUN
29
Service
01:00 PM
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
708-614-9900
