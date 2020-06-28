Sharp, William R.
Age 94. U.S. Army/Air Corps Veteran WWII. Beloved husband of the late Jayne nee Mellies; loving father of the late Robert E. McGuire (Lt. O.F.F.D.); proud grandfather of Patricia Jayne McGuire and Kathleen Mary (Drew) Depre; great-grandfather of seven; great-greatgrandfather of five; dear brother of the late Clara Downey longtime companion of Diane Cook; dearest father-in-law of Patricia Dean. Visitation Monday 10:00 a.m. until time of services 1:00 p.m. at The Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Member of Chicago Fireman's Post #667 and member of Local #2 Chicago Firefighters. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Age 94. U.S. Army/Air Corps Veteran WWII. Beloved husband of the late Jayne nee Mellies; loving father of the late Robert E. McGuire (Lt. O.F.F.D.); proud grandfather of Patricia Jayne McGuire and Kathleen Mary (Drew) Depre; great-grandfather of seven; great-greatgrandfather of five; dear brother of the late Clara Downey longtime companion of Diane Cook; dearest father-in-law of Patricia Dean. Visitation Monday 10:00 a.m. until time of services 1:00 p.m. at The Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Member of Chicago Fireman's Post #667 and member of Local #2 Chicago Firefighters. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 28, 2020.