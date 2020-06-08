William R. Keating
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keating, William R. William R. Keating, the beloved husband of Viola (nee Jandik); father of Susan, Kathleen, William (Marge), and Daniel (Dawn); brother of Charles (Pam) Andersen; grandfather to Kristine, Katrinna, Jennifer, and Alison; great-grandfather to seven. William was a Korean War Marine Staff Sergeant, secretary of the American Legion Post #769 for ten years, and 32 year member of I.B.E.W. Local Union #134. Services only open for immediate family members. Interment is private due to his wishes. Please omit flowers. www.pomierskifuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pomierski Funeral Home - Chicago
1059 West 32nd Street
Chicago, IL 60608
(773) 927-6424
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved