Keating, William R. William R. Keating, the beloved husband of Viola (nee Jandik); father of Susan, Kathleen, William (Marge), and Daniel (Dawn); brother of Charles (Pam) Andersen; grandfather to Kristine, Katrinna, Jennifer, and Alison; great-grandfather to seven. William was a Korean War Marine Staff Sergeant, secretary of the American Legion Post #769 for ten years, and 32 year member of I.B.E.W. Local Union #134. Services only open for immediate family members. Interment is private due to his wishes. Please omit flowers. www.pomierskifuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 8, 2020.