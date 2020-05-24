William Otis Hilliard Jr.
Hilliard, Jr., William Otis

Age 78, passed away on May 18, 2020. William was born in Houston, TX, where he attended Wheatly High School. He moved from Houston to Chicago where he made Chicago his home. He received a BA Degree in Human Services from Governor's State University, with emphasis in Human Justice.

Otis was employed as a Youth Supervisor for the Illinois Department of Corrections Joliet. He worked as a substance abuse counselor, and as a Social Worker for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and would later start his own business "Positive Concepts". He did volunteer work with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and the American Red Cross.

Otis' travels would lead him to Granada, West Indies and Belize, Central America, and Jos Nigeria, Africa doing research and missionary work.

He was a lifetime member of Alpha Phi Omega National Service Fraternity, and a card carrying member of Lambda Alpha Epsilon, The American Criminal Justice Association. He loved his adopted home of Chicago and was concerned about the rights of others; devoting his remaining days serving the community via the Chicago School Board, the Democratic political arena and as an advocate at the Rainbow Suites where he resided.

Otis loved and lived on his terms.

We will miss you and always cherish your memory in our hearts; you were a handsome, educated and an educator, a philosopher, witty and above all, Christlike. We love you Daddy!

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2020.
