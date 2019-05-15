|
O'Connell, William Joseph "Billy" Born January 29, 1950, passed on April 16, 2019. Son of the late Edna Hines O'Connell and James D. O'Connell; brother of the late Margaret O'Connell Sparks (George), James D. O'Connell (Carole), and Delia O'Connell Wozniak (John); Uncle Billy to Jami O'Connell (Diana), Patrick O'Connell (Jan), William Sparks (Jenny), James Sparks (Anna), Jennie Wozniak Boyle (Patrick), John Wozniak (Cella), Delia Wozniak Lacson (Justin), Traci Barker (Paul), and Erin Passmore (Bill). He had 12 grandnieces and nephews. Billy enjoyed numerous forever friendships. All of us were his "kids" and he was the biggest, most fun kid of all. We thank him for showing us how to live out loud! Always a song in his heart and a swagger in his step. We wish we had more time together. Every day we had was truly a gift. Memorial donations to Heartland Alliance Health/Northside Grocery Center, 5543 N. Broadway, Chicago, Illinois 60640, the Irving Park YMCA, or The Howard Brown Clinic.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 15, 2019