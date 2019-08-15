|
|
Murphy III, William P. Loving father of Luke (Kim) Murphy and David Murphy; dear brother of Kathleen (late Ted) Johnson, Patricia (Kevin) Folliard and Kerry (Hugh) Burke; Uncle Bill to many nieces and nephews; devoted son of the late William P. Murphy, Jr. and Nancy (nee Cunningham); fondly remembered by Karen Murphy. Proud and loyal union member of IBEW Local #134. Compassionate friend to all of his four legged companions. Memorial Visitation Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass 11:30 a.m. at Queen of Martyrs Church. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to the St. Baldrick's Foundation. (stbaldricks.org). Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home. For Funeral info, 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 15, 2019