Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
Resources
More Obituaries for William Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Murphy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Murphy Obituary
Murphy III, William P. Loving father of Luke (Kim) Murphy and David Murphy; dear brother of Kathleen (late Ted) Johnson, Patricia (Kevin) Folliard and Kerry (Hugh) Burke; Uncle Bill to many nieces and nephews; devoted son of the late William P. Murphy, Jr. and Nancy (nee Cunningham); fondly remembered by Karen Murphy. Proud and loyal union member of IBEW Local #134. Compassionate friend to all of his four legged companions. Memorial Visitation Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass 11:30 a.m. at Queen of Martyrs Church. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to the St. Baldrick's Foundation. (stbaldricks.org). Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home. For Funeral info, 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now