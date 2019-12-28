|
|
Mossman Jr., William Joseph "Red" 98, of Worth, passed away peacefully on December 23rd, 2019, in Palos Heights. He was born on November 26th, 1921 in Chicago, to the late William and Elsie Mossman. William was a proud veteran that served with the 161st Field Artillery Battalion, 35th Infantry Division during World War II. On April 21st, 1944, Bill married Rose (Augle), the love of his life. He once said "If I did anything right in my life, it was the day that I married Rose." Bill was a terrific golfer, and an avid pinochle player. He played three times a week up until the time of his passing. He was loved by many, and left an impression not to be forgotten, on almost everyone he met. William was preceded in death by his son Billy, wife Rose, brothers Richard and Raymond, and daughter Susan. He is survived by his daughter Marcia; son George; four grandchildren, Stacie (Bill) Hutchinson, Jack, Holly, and Kelly; four great-grandchildren, William, Mia, Jackson, and Kali, many nieces, nephews, and friends. Interment Private. A memorial service celebrating the life of both Bill and Rose will take place this coming Spring at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 28, 2019