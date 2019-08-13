|
|
Marks, William "Bill" Beloved husband of Rhonda (nee Abraham); devoted father of Jacob (Johanna), Josh (Betsy), Jessica (Tom) Hutchison, Erin (Steve) LaFser; loving son of the late Robert and Loretta; dear brother of Robert (Rose), Albert (Kathy), Daniel (the late Boots), Patricia (Vince) Rybicki, Rich (Deborah), John (Bobbie), Mike (Mary), Joe (Julie), Tom (Karen), Mary (A.J.) Hull and the late Eugene Marks; loving Boopa of nine; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake Street, Roselle 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Matthew Church, Glendale Hts. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 13, 2019