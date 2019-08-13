Home

Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
Glendale Hts., IL
William Marks Obituary
Marks, William "Bill" Beloved husband of Rhonda (nee Abraham); devoted father of Jacob (Johanna), Josh (Betsy), Jessica (Tom) Hutchison, Erin (Steve) LaFser; loving son of the late Robert and Loretta; dear brother of Robert (Rose), Albert (Kathy), Daniel (the late Boots), Patricia (Vince) Rybicki, Rich (Deborah), John (Bobbie), Mike (Mary), Joe (Julie), Tom (Karen), Mary (A.J.) Hull and the late Eugene Marks; loving Boopa of nine; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake Street, Roselle 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Matthew Church, Glendale Hts. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 13, 2019
