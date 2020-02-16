|
Callahan, William M. "Billy" Age 76. Beloved husband of 48 years to Patricia (nee Aubin). Devoted father of Kari Callahan, and William Jr. (Rachel) Callahan. Proud Papa of Annie, Molly, Matthew, William III "Trip", and Lux. Cherished son of the late Eugene and late Dorothy Callahan. Loving brother of the late Jack (Nancy) Callahan, Gene (Kay) Callahan, late Jerry (Peggy) Callahan, James (Katee) Callahan, and Kathy (Phil) Mikaitis. Special uncle of many nieces and nephews. Great friend of the Highlanders. Proud 50 year member of International Union Operating Engineers Local 150. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m. at Most Holy Redeemer Church, 9525 S. Lawndale, Evergreen Park, IL. Family and friends to gather Tuesday for Mass of the Resurrection, 10:30 a.m., Most Holy Redeemer Church. Interment private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the 100 Club of Chicago, 875 N. Michigan Avenue, #1351, Chicago, IL 60611 would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 16, 2020