Lisowski, Rev. William J. Age 95. Roman Catholic Priest for the Archdiocese of Chicago for 69 years. Loving son of the late Walter Lisowski and the late Sabina Lisowski (nee Niezabitowski); dear brother of the late Rev. Ladislaus Lisowski, the late Helen Lisowski, and the late Zeno (the late Sophie) Lisowski; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; cousin and friend of many. Lying in state at Holy Family Villa Chapel, 12230 Will Cook Rd., Palos Park, IL, onWednesday, March 13, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by Wolniak Funeral Home. 773-767-4500orwww.wolniakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 10, 2019