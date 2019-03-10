Home

Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
773-767-4500
William Lisowski
Lying in State
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Family Villa Chapel
12230 Will Cook Road
Palos Park, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Villa Chapel
12230 Will Cook Road
Palos Park, IL
William Lisowski Obituary
Lisowski, Rev. William J. Age 95. Roman Catholic Priest for the Archdiocese of Chicago for 69 years. Loving son of the late Walter Lisowski and the late Sabina Lisowski (nee Niezabitowski); dear brother of the late Rev. Ladislaus Lisowski, the late Helen Lisowski, and the late Zeno (the late Sophie) Lisowski; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; cousin and friend of many. Lying in state at Holy Family Villa Chapel, 12230 Will Cook Rd., Palos Park, IL, onWednesday, March 13, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by Wolniak Funeral Home. 773-767-4500orwww.wolniakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 10, 2019
