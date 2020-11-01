1/
William Liapis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Liapis, William

William Liapis, born in Nestani Greece, passed away October 29, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved Husband of the late Helen Liapis; Loving Father of Chrisanthy (Santo) Terenzio, Dina (Kostas) Kartsonas, Gus (Tina) Liapis and Louis (Sheila) Liapis; Honored and Cherished Papou of 14; Dear Brother of the late George (survived by Niki) Liapis, the late Jim Liapis and the late Dina (survived by Nick) Drakes; Fond Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Monday, November 2, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Demetrios, 893 N. Church Rd., Elmhurst, Il 60126. Funeral Service to follow after Visitation. (Due to Covid restrictions masks and social distancing must be observed.) Interment Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (michaeljfox.org). Arrangements entrusted to Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, Elmhurst, IL 630-834-1133 or

pedersenryberg.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Greek Orthodox Church of St. Demetrios
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 834-1133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved