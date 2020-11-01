Liapis, William
William Liapis, born in Nestani Greece, passed away October 29, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved Husband of the late Helen Liapis; Loving Father of Chrisanthy (Santo) Terenzio, Dina (Kostas) Kartsonas, Gus (Tina) Liapis and Louis (Sheila) Liapis; Honored and Cherished Papou of 14; Dear Brother of the late George (survived by Niki) Liapis, the late Jim Liapis and the late Dina (survived by Nick) Drakes; Fond Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Monday, November 2, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Demetrios, 893 N. Church Rd., Elmhurst, Il 60126. Funeral Service to follow after Visitation. (Due to Covid restrictions masks and social distancing must be observed.) Interment Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
