Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:30 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
Klaskin, William L. William L. Klaskin, age 91. Loving brother of Richard (the late Judith) Klaskin. Dear uncle of David (Karin) Klaskin, Karen (fiancé John Morrone) Janatka and Catherine Wolf. Proud great-uncle of Andrew, Jillian, Annabel, Sam, Lily, Jonathan and Katie. Service Thursday 12:30PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to PAWS Chicago, 1977 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago, IL 60614, www.pawschicago.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 11, 2020
