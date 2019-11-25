|
Kozil, William Joseph Of Streamwood. Beloved son of Linda J. (nee Cioch) and the late William P; loving godson of Nancy Franke and Frederick Kozil; dear nephew and cousin to many. Memorial visitation Saturday, November 30, 2019 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 502 South Park Blvd., Streamwood. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to your local animal shelter is appreciated. Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, Streamwood assisted the family with arrangements. Info www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or (630)289-8054
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 25, 2019