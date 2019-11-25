Home

Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
502 South Park Blvd
Streamwood, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
502 South Park Blvd
Streamwood, IL
View Map
Kozil, William Joseph Of Streamwood. Beloved son of Linda J. (nee Cioch) and the late William P; loving godson of Nancy Franke and Frederick Kozil; dear nephew and cousin to many. Memorial visitation Saturday, November 30, 2019 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 502 South Park Blvd., Streamwood. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to your local animal shelter is appreciated. Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, Streamwood assisted the family with arrangements. Info www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or (630)289-8054
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 25, 2019
