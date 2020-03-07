Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
William "Billy" Koss Obituary
Koss, William "Billy" Beloved husband of the late Constance "Connie" (nee Kulesza); loving father of Kevin (Kelly) Koss, Sue (Pat) Sullivan, and Tammy (Jurgen Aust) Koss; beloved son of the late Edward and Mathilda Koss; fond grandfather of Bianca, Patrick, Kevin, Ryan, and Jackson; dear brother of Leonard (the late Marilyn), and the late Edward (Janie), the late Robert (Noreen), and the late Gerald (the late Noreen) Koss; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; dear friend of many. Visitation Monday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral Services Tuesday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Chapel Services 11 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge. Interment Private. For info: 708-422-2700 or www. curleyfuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 7, 2020
