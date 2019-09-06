|
Knarr, William G. Age 68, of Chicago, passed away August 18, 2019. Beloved son of the late Henry and Elaine (Michalski) Knarr; dear father of Matthew (Tara) Knarr, Margaret (Daniel) Valles, the late Martin Knarr, Meredith (Josh) Sparks and Billy Knarr; grandfather to Jessie, Olivia, Camden, Evelyn, Hannah and Hadley; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews; friend to many. Bill was proud to serve two tours in Vietnam for his country. He was a proud Vietnam veteran. Memorial visitation in celebration of Bill's life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, 3918 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL. Info, 773-588-5850, www.cooneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 6, 2019