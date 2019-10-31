Home

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
8245 W. 111th St
Palos Hills, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
8245 W. 111th St,
Palos Hills, IL
View Map
William Kelly Obituary
Kelly, William J. Age 72; Loving husband of Louise, nee Weston; dear father of Tracy (Don) Rohe, William (Kathleen) Kelly and Colleen (Dave) Manrique; proud papa of Meghan, Kaitie, Jack, Jill, Miles, Max and Will; dear brother of Michael (Ellen) Kelly, Patrick Kelly, Margaret Mary (Jim) Henry and the late Thomas Kelly; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; Bill will be missed by many of his dear friends; proud member of Pipefitters Local Union # 597. Memorial visitation Saturday, November 2, 2019, Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St., Palos Hills 60465, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.; Memorial Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 31, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -