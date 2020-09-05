Gorman, William Joseph
William Joseph Gorman, 73 years of age, passed away on August 29,2020 in his home in Las Vegas, Nevada (Formerly of Bridgeport, Il). He was an Army Veteran who proudly served his country and was Honorably Discharged as a Sergeant. He leaves behind a daughter, Coleen Gorman Vasquez. Four Stepchildren (Sonia, Joan, Michelle, John). He was a Loving Grandfather of 12, Great Grandfather of 7. Viewing will be at Hites Funeral Home in
Henderson, Nevada.
