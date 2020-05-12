William Joseph "Bill" Byers
Byers, William "Bill" Joseph

Age 69, of Chicago, IL, passed away May 3, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis, IN, to the late John Norman and Elizabeth Jeffers Byers. He graduated from Speedway High School and Indiana Central College (now The University of Indianapolis). He was the owner of his own accounting business in Chicago, Ace Accounting, for 30 years.

Survivors include a sister, Nell (Wayne) Darlage of Plainfield, IN, and a brother, David (Jill) Byers of Avon, IN, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Interment will be at West Ridge Cemetery in Indianapolis. Online condolences may be shared with the family at wheatlyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
May 11, 2020
I wrote this once but can't find it, so i'll try again. Bill and I were college roommates. He had a radio that took 5 minutes to warm up. He turned it on and we started talking. Then 5 minutes later, he stretched out his hands like he was performing a magic trick, and Poof, the radio was on. I had forgotten about it so I remained totally spooked for several minutes. We didn't always get along. those episodes--more funny now than then--will be my next topic. Feel free to add your Bill-stories here.
Charlie Dennis
Friend
