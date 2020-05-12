I wrote this once but can't find it, so i'll try again. Bill and I were college roommates. He had a radio that took 5 minutes to warm up. He turned it on and we started talking. Then 5 minutes later, he stretched out his hands like he was performing a magic trick, and Poof, the radio was on. I had forgotten about it so I remained totally spooked for several minutes. We didn't always get along. those episodes--more funny now than then--will be my next topic. Feel free to add your Bill-stories here.

Charlie Dennis

Friend