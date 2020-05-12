Byers, William "Bill" Joseph
Age 69, of Chicago, IL, passed away May 3, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis, IN, to the late John Norman and Elizabeth Jeffers Byers. He graduated from Speedway High School and Indiana Central College (now The University of Indianapolis). He was the owner of his own accounting business in Chicago, Ace Accounting, for 30 years.
Survivors include a sister, Nell (Wayne) Darlage of Plainfield, IN, and a brother, David (Jill) Byers of Avon, IN, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Interment will be at West Ridge Cemetery in Indianapolis. Online condolences may be shared with the family at wheatlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020.