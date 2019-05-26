Jacklin, William "Bill" Age 86, of Carbondale, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Helia Healthcare of Energy. Bill was born June 28, 1932, to Peter and Harriet (nee Grow) Jacklin in Chicago. He married Judith King on November 5, 1966. She preceded him in death on May 17, 1997. Bill served his country in the US Navy from 1952 until 1955. He went on to work as an Electronics Technician for Universal Oil Products until his retirement. Bill was of the Catholic faith. He was an active member in the Knights of Columbus and a member of American Association of Retired Persons. Surviving him is his son, William (Kim) Jacklin, of Newport Richey, FL; daughters, Beth (Malcom) Morrison, of Carbondale, and Mary (Steve) Lane, of West Chicago; six grandchildren, Kevin and Kaitlyn Morrison, Matthew and Brandon Lane, and Liam and Jayna Jacklin; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Lorraine; and brother, Robert Jacklin. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Muzyka and Sons Funeral Home, 5776 West Lawrence Ave., in Chicago. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery, Chicago. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary