Home

POWERED BY

Services
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
(773) 545-3800
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:45 PM
St. Boniface Cemetery
4901 N. Clark St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Jacklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Jacklin


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Jacklin Obituary
Jacklin, William "Bill" Age 86, of Carbondale, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Helia Healthcare of Energy. Bill was born June 28, 1932, to Peter and Harriet (nee Grow) Jacklin in Chicago. He married Judith King on November 5, 1966. She preceded him in death on May 17, 1997. Bill served his country in the US Navy from 1952 until 1955. He went on to work as an Electronics Technician for Universal Oil Products until his retirement. Bill was of the Catholic faith. He was an active member in the Knights of Columbus and a member of American Association of Retired Persons. Surviving him is his son, William (Kim) Jacklin, of Newport Richey, FL; daughters, Beth (Malcom) Morrison, of Carbondale, and Mary (Steve) Lane, of West Chicago; six grandchildren, Kevin and Kaitlyn Morrison, Matthew and Brandon Lane, and Liam and Jayna Jacklin; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Lorraine; and brother, Robert Jacklin. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Muzyka and Sons Funeral Home, 5776 West Lawrence Ave., in Chicago. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery, Chicago.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now