White, Jr., William J. Age 70; loving brother of the late Richard A. (Theresa) White, Judith Clohessy and Patricia (Bruce) Halper; also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Member of American Legion Post #1160 and life member of the VFW. VisitationWednesday, July 17, 2019; 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park where Funeral Services will be heldThursdayat 10:15 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery(708) 499-3223or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 16, 2019