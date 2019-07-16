Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 499-3223
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:15 AM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. White Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. White Jr. Obituary
White, Jr., William J. Age 70; loving brother of the late Richard A. (Theresa) White, Judith Clohessy and Patricia (Bruce) Halper; also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Member of American Legion Post #1160 and life member of the VFW. VisitationWednesday, July 17, 2019; 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park where Funeral Services will be heldThursdayat 10:15 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery(708) 499-3223or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kosary Funeral Home
Download Now