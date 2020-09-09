Malone, William J. "Bill"
Age 86, William "Bill" J. Malone passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family in Mokena, on August 21st. Beloved husband of 63 years to Mary Ann (nee Grande). Loving father of Bill Retired CFD (Gail) Malone, Michele (Tom) Major, Kevin Malone, and David Malone. Proud grandfather of Samantha, Ben, Ashley, Tommy, Molly, and Maggie. Dear brother of Arlene (Ed) Cunningham, and the late Loretta Malone. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Born in Chicago, Bill was a U.S. Marine and served in the Korean War. He retired from the Chicago Fire Department as a Deputy District Chief after 35 years of service. He was a member of the IBEW Local 134 for over 60 years. After retirement, Bill volunteered for Habitat for Humanity in the Michiana/Elkhart Region. Memorial Mass Saturday, September 12, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 19515 115th Ave, Mokena, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to EMWQ Retiress Widows and Orphan Fund, 20 S. Clark St., Suite #300, Chicago, IL 60603, www.widowsandchildren.org/
or Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Cir., Joliet, IL, 60431, would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. Please leave a memory for the family on Bill's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to the family.www.sheehyfh.com
