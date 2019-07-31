Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
For more information about
William Ivy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Ivy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Ivy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Ivy Obituary
Ivy, William L. Age 55. Beloved husband of Michele (nee Guistolise); devoted father of Nicholas Ivy and Alexandra Ivy; dear brother of Danny Ivy and Sherrie Pazera; cherished son of Sharon and the late William T. Ivy. Many years of service with Best Way Home Improvement. Memorial Visitation Saturday 2:00 p.m. until time of service 7:00 p.m. at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W), Palos Hills. Express your thoughts and memories in the online guestbook at www.palosgaidasfh.com, (708) 974-4410.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Download Now