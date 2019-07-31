|
Ivy, William L. Age 55. Beloved husband of Michele (nee Guistolise); devoted father of Nicholas Ivy and Alexandra Ivy; dear brother of Danny Ivy and Sherrie Pazera; cherished son of Sharon and the late William T. Ivy. Many years of service with Best Way Home Improvement. Memorial Visitation Saturday 2:00 p.m. until time of service 7:00 p.m. at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W), Palos Hills. Express your thoughts and memories in the online guestbook at www.palosgaidasfh.com, (708) 974-4410.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 31, 2019