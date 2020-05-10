Or Copy this URL to Share

Harlan, William J. We celebrate the life of William J. Harlan, who passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Cynthia, nee Zolnerski. Loving father of Daniel (Gerry McCann) Harlan, Deborah (Lenny) Gallagher. Proud grandfather of Jaclyn Harlan, Matthew, Brendon, and Mackenzie Gallagher. William was retired from UPS after 42 years of service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services are private. Condolences may be sent to William's family on his personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com . For information, 708-458-0208. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

