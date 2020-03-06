|
|
Hanson, William H. Age 64, of Oak Forest, Illinois, passed away March 2, 2020. Loving father of Max Hanson and Alana (Peter Debelak) Hanson; cherished grandfather of Lucas and Helen Hanson-Debelak; dear brother of Arthur (Barbara) McGlade, Marilyn (the late Patrick) Fox, Ann (the late Bernard) Conway, Harriet (Ken) Carlson, the late Judy (William) Johnston; dearest son of the late Harry and Anita Hanson. William will be greatly missed by Sandra Hanson, Ian Jones, and many other friends and family. He was a lifelong Sox Fan, an avid reader, and a proud member of Pipe Fitters Local 597. Memorial Visitation, Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest. Memorial Service, Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in William's name may be made to the Chicago Community Bond Fund, www.chicagobond.org For information: 708-687-2990
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 6, 2020