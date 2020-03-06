Home

McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
View Map
William Hanson Obituary
Hanson, William H. Age 64, of Oak Forest, Illinois, passed away March 2, 2020. Loving father of Max Hanson and Alana (Peter Debelak) Hanson; cherished grandfather of Lucas and Helen Hanson-Debelak; dear brother of Arthur (Barbara) McGlade, Marilyn (the late Patrick) Fox, Ann (the late Bernard) Conway, Harriet (Ken) Carlson, the late Judy (William) Johnston; dearest son of the late Harry and Anita Hanson. William will be greatly missed by Sandra Hanson, Ian Jones, and many other friends and family. He was a lifelong Sox Fan, an avid reader, and a proud member of Pipe Fitters Local 597. Memorial Visitation, Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest. Memorial Service, Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in William's name may be made to the Chicago Community Bond Fund, www.chicagobond.org For information: 708-687-2990
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 6, 2020
