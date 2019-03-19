Gainer, William "Bill" After a wonderful life, William "Bill" Gainer passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife, Gerry (nee Lennon); his children, Bridget (Dennis Kibby), Nora (Ferdia Doherty), Billy, Maureen (Eamon Reilly), Mary (Peter Wentzel), and Sheila (Patrick Griffin); and 17 grandchildren, Finn, Lily and Mary Kibby, Bebhinn, Aonghus and Maude Doherty, Ella and Will Gainer, Noreen, Brendan, Jack and Owen Reilly, Rohan, Cormac and Fiona Wentzel, and Patrick and Geraldine Griffin. Bill and his six brothers and sisters were born and raised in Roseland; Dorothy (the late Hal) Henson, Robert (Christine) Gainer, Patricia (Donald C.P.D. ret.) Wood, the late Daniel C.P.D. ret. (Patricia), Rosemary, and Thomas Gainer, USMC; favorite uncle of many nieces and nephews. After serving in the U.S. Army, Bill worked for AT&T for nearly 50 years. He started at the top of a telephone pole as lineman and never wavered from his commitment to working men and women. Bill's life outside of work was just as fulfilling. He was devoted to Misericordia and as both a Board Member and supporter. He served on the Southside Irish Parade Committee since its inception and was an active member of the Irish Fellowship Club of Chicago. He also brought his love of Irish heritage to found and chair the Galway/Chicago Sister City and Cork/Cook County Partnership. Visitation will be Thursday, March 21, 2019, at St. Barnabas Church, 10134 S. Longwood Dr., Chicago, from 3:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Family and friends will meet directly at St. Barnabas Church on Friday for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 North Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL. 60660 or , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL. 60607. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home. Info: (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary